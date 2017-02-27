Dionne Warwick in Town to Sing Hits Dating to the 1960s
Dionne Warwick attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Honour Filmaid International during The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2016, in Cannes. She's been pleasing audiences with her pop vocals for 57 years, and she's pleasing two more audiences in Bethesda, Maryland this week.
