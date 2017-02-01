ACG Guideline on Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Chemistries Recommends ...

BETHESDA, MD, February 1, 2017 - A new clinical guideline from the American College of Gastroenterology offers the first recommendations in over 10 years on the evaluation of abnormal liver chemistries. For the first time in a liver test guideline, the authors define a normal healthy serum alanine aminotransferase level for women and men and recommend that levels above this should be assessed by physicians.

