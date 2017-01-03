Why you shouldn't treat earwax without seeing a doctor
It may be tempting to clean your ears with Q-tips or try ear candling to clear away any clogs, but it's best to check with a professional before taking matters into your own hands, doctors advise. "Patients may try to blindly instrument their ears with cotton ear buds, bobby pins, or other tools," said Dr. Seth Schwartz, chair of a committee that drafted new guidelines for diagnosing and treating earwax for the American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery.
