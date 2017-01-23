Two Twin Cities theater artists win n...

Two Twin Cities theater artists win national fellowships

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star Tribune

Twin Cities actor, director, teacher and theater founder Luverne Seifert has won a $25,000 distinguished fellowship from the Bethesda, Maryland-based William and Eva Fox Foundation. Meanwhile theater artist Taous Claire Khazem has won a $15,000 fellowship for exceptional merit.

