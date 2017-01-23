Three Cheers for Raging Bitch, Cheap Hooch, And More Intel
When is a beer not just a beer? When it becomes a movement, a flashpoint in the culture wars; when it defiantly baits the fun police - in classic we-triple-dog-dare-ya style - into a fight about First Amendment rights. Washingtonian takes a look at one such brouhaha, tracking the curious case of Frederick-based Flying Dog Brewery and the ongoing battle to keep authority figures' hands off its signature Raging Bitch Belgian-Style India Pale Ale.
