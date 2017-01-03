TcoF-DB v2: update of the database of...

TcoF-DB v2: update of the database of human and mouse transcription

The partners of the International Nucleotide Sequencing Database Collaboration, which includes the National Center for Biotechnology Information , the European Bioinformatics Institute , and the DNA Data Bank of Japan , have established the Sequence Read Archive to provide the scientific community with an archival destination for next generation data sets. The SRA is now accessible at http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/Traces/sra from NCBI, at http://www.ebi.ac.uk/ena from EBI and at http://www.ddbj.nig.ac.jp/sub/trace_sra-e.html from DDBJ.

