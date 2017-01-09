Should Bethesda become a self-governi...

Should Bethesda become a self-governing city? Some wonder if it's time

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Pedestrians cross Bethesda Avenue at Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda on a recent Saturday. Frustration over zoning and other issues has prompted some residents to consider whether Bethesda should seek independence from Montgomery County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC