Promising malaria vaccine disables key parasite genes
Crippling just three of the malaria parasite's 5000 genes could create a powerful, safe vaccine against a disease that sickens nearly 200 million people each year, according to a new study. The new approach "holds great promise," says Robert Seder, an immunologist at the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland, who was not involved with the work.
