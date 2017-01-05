Olfactomedin 2 Regulates Smooth Muscle Phenotypic Modulation and...

From the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, University of Georgia, Athens ; and Section on Retinal Ganglion Cell Biology, Laboratory of Retinal Cell and Molecular Biology, National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD . From the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, University of Georgia, Athens ; and Section on Retinal Ganglion Cell Biology, Laboratory of Retinal Cell and Molecular Biology, National Eye Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.