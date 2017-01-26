No Charges for Driver Who Struck and Killed 81-Year-Old
The driver who hit and killed an 81-year-old man cycling in a marked crosswalk in Bethesda, Maryland, last fall will not be charged, officials say. Retired University of Maryland professor Ned Gaylin was riding his recumbent bicycle on the Capital Crescent Trail on Oct. 17, 2016 when he was struck and killed while crossing Little Falls Parkway.
