new Little Falls Parkway tweaks aimed at making Bethesda road safer
With the hopes of making it safer, Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda has been narrowed down from four lanes to two lanes. The move comes after a former University of Maryland professor was hit by a car and killed in October when he was cycling down the Capital Crescent Trail and went to cross Little Falls Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC