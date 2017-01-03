Neuroscience reveals three types of 'hidden' Trump voters ...
Donald Trump's victory shocked political pundits, pollsters, and "experts" of all kinds, who almost unanimously predicted that Trump would get clobbered by Hillary Clinton. Perhaps we shouldn't be so surprised by their failure; none of them were basing their opinions on the real thing doing the voting and making the decisions-the human brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC