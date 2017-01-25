NADPH Oxidase-2 and AtherothrombosisHighlights [Brief Reviews]

From the Division of I Clinica Medica, Policlinico Umberto I, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy ; Department of Medical-Surgical Sciences and Biotechnologies, Sapienza University of Rome, Latina, Italy ; and Laboratory of Host Defenses, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD . From the Division of I Clinica Medica, Policlinico Umberto I, Sapienza University, Rome, Italy ; Department of Medical-Surgical Sciences and Biotechnologies, Sapienza University of Rome, Latina, Italy ; and Laboratory of Host Defenses, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.