Montgomery Investment Management Inc Buys LGI Homes Inc, HP Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells CF ...

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Montgomery Investment Management Inc buys LGI Homes Inc, HP Inc, Citigroup Inc, BHP Billiton PLC, Union Pacific Corp, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Ensco PLC, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

