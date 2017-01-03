Kaminski Auctions to feature fine Asian art from the Travis Brock collection of monochrome ceramics
On January 15th Kaminski Auctions will hold a two-session auction beginning with an array of fine Asian items from The Travis Brock Collection of Monochrome Ceramics of Bethesda, Maryland. The collection was acquired in Derbyshire, England in 1972.
