IGC Update on Iron Ore Subsidiary

As previously reported, in December 2011, IGC acquired a 95% equity interest in Linxi HeFei Economic and Trade Co., known as Linxi H&F Economic and Trade Co., a People's Republic of China-based company , by acquiring 100% of the equity of H&F Ironman Limited, a Hong Kong company . The Acquisition was accounted for under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with ASC Topic 805, "Business Combinations."

