If you could see me at work, you would see my face is resting against the palm of my left hand as I look at the computer screen; that may be the biggest mistake I have made today when it comes to preventing the spread of germs and bacteria. In addition to touching my face, both my left and right hands have been used to pick up my phone, turn doorknobs, tie shoelaces, type on my keyboard, use an ATM, push a revolving door, and for scores of other activities I probably didn't even notice.

