'Exorcist' Author William Peter Blatty Dies
William Peter Blatty, the author whose best-selling book The Exorcist was both a milestone in horror fiction and a turning point in his own career, died of multiple myeloma Thursday in Bethesda, Maryland. He was 89. The Exorcist, the story of a 12-year-old girl possessed by the Devil, was published in 1971 and sold more than 13 million copies.
