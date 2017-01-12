D.C.-Area Diner Puts a 'Golden Showers' Burger on the Menu, Ignites Online Fury

On Tuesday BuzzFeed posted an unverified intelligence report stating that Russia had some rather juicy dirt on President-elect Donald Trump. Whether true or false, the mere idea that the soon-to-be leader of the free world may have paid Russian prostitutes for a "golden shower" show predictably caused the internet to explode - and one Washington D.C.-area restaurant quickly capitalized on the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.