Construction 101: What to Know About Construction on Base
With the reinforced precast concrete panels going up for a new parking garage, underground utility work happening now, and the planned years-long Walter Reed National Military Medical Center remodel set to start in 2018, Naval Support Activity Bethesda will be under construction for the foreseeable future. "For the next six years it's going to be a little bit disruptive, there's a lot of funding effort going into this," said Naval Facilities Engineering Command Comprehensive Master Plan program manager Andy Buzbee.
