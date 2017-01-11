Cocaine Use Tied to Riskier Decisions...

Cocaine Use Tied to Riskier Decisions After Gambling Loss

People with cocaine use disorder tend to make riskier decisions than non-addicted people after losing a potential reward, according to a new study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Cognitive Neuroscience and Neuroimaging . The findings suggest that altered neural processing of risk and reward drives people with cocaine addiction to take further risks to win back a lost reward.

