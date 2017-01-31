CBL, Sears in 7-Store Sale-Leaseback
Stephen Lebowitz, the REIT's CEO, says the deal with Sears affords the opportunity "to redevelop prime real estate and attract exciting new uses at some of our best shopping centers." Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
