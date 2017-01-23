Brookfield in exclusive talks to buy ...

Brookfield in exclusive talks to buy SunEdison's TerraForm Power, Global

Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada's largest alternative asset manager, has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy two of the bankrupt SunEdison Inc.'s yieldcos, valuing the power companies at as much as $2.46-billion. Toronto-based Brookfield said it offered to pay $12 a share for TerraForm Power Inc., conditional on acquiring all of TerraForm Global Inc., or at least half of it, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

