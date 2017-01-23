Brookfield in exclusive talks to buy SunEdison's TerraForm Power, Global
Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canada's largest alternative asset manager, has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy two of the bankrupt SunEdison Inc.'s yieldcos, valuing the power companies at as much as $2.46-billion. Toronto-based Brookfield said it offered to pay $12 a share for TerraForm Power Inc., conditional on acquiring all of TerraForm Global Inc., or at least half of it, according to a regulatory filing Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC