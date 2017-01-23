Bipolar mood cycles and lunar tidal cycles
Correspondence: Dr TA Wehr, Scientist Emeritus, Intramural Research Program, National Institute of Mental Health, 35A Convent Drive, Suite GE 400, MSC 3747, Bethesda, MD 20892, USA. E-mail: [email protected] In 17 patients with rapid cycling bipolar disorder, time-series analyses detected synchronies between mood cycles and three lunar cycles that modulate the amplitude of the moon’s semi-diurnal gravimetric tides: the 14.8-day spring–neap cycle, the 13.7-day declination cycle and the 206-day cycle of perigee-syzygies .
