1784 Capital Holdings to Develop Self-Storage Facility in Bethesda, MD

1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

The company acquired the property at 5204 River Road for $11 million. It will redevelop the site, which currently houses an automotive body shop, according to Bryn Merrey, senior vice president and division manager of the firm's mid-Atlantic and Southeast offices.

