Woman crocheting afghans for vets gets donations A Dover Township resident knitting afghans for vets received a holiday gift from local veterans Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2016/12/23/woman-crocheting-afghans-vets-gets-donations/95804038/ Janet Clark, of Dover Township, talks with Retired Assistant Fire Chief Dick Saylor, middle, of Manchester Township and York City firefighter Don Newcomer, during a visit at her home Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Clark, who donated 30 afghans to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD earlier this month received a thank you card and $300 from the York Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.