Walter Reed Officer Recognized For Work On Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
Army Lt. Col. Kurt Schaecher , chief of the Infectious Disease laboratory at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, receives the Healthcare Excellence in Patient Safety award from Dr. Karen Guice , principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, at the AMSUS meeting, Dec. 1, 2016, at National Harbor near Washington, D.C. Army Lt.
