Virgin Mary the Target of Christmas Shaming in WaPo Column

It's Christmastime at the Washington Post -and Christmastime at the Washington Post means it's time for another article bashing Christianity, the religion that invented Christmas. So this year we have this very strange op-ed , written by Ruth Everhart, a Presbyterian pastor in Bethesda, Maryland: Church culture tends to be fixated on sexual purity year-round, but during Advent, I'm tempted to blame it on the Virgin Mary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.