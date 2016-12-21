Video shows woman using missing mana ...

Video shows woman using missing mana s credit card, police say

Montgomery County police detectives have released a surveillance video of a woman whom they wish to question in the case of a missing Bethesda man. The video shows a woman using a credit card that authorities say belongs to 36-year-old John Patrick Donohoe.

