Selumetinib active in children with neurofibromatosis type 1

The oral selective inhibitor of MAPK kinase 1 and 2, selumetinib, is active in children with neurofibromatosis type 1 and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas, according to a study published in the Dec. 29 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine . Eva Dombi, M.D., from the Center for Cancer Research in Bethesda, Md., and colleagues conducted a phase 1 trial of selumetinib in children with neurofibromatosis type 1 and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.