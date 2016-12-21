new After cyclist killed, safety improvements coming to Md. bike trail
Montgomery County officials plan to reduce the number of lanes and lower the speed limit surrounding a Bethesda intersection where an 81-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck in October. Starting next month, Little Falls Parkway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction approaching the intersection with the Capital Crescent Trail, Montgomery Parks announced Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec 3
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school...
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC