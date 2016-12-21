Interstate Hotels and Resorts appoint...

Interstate Hotels and Resorts appoints a new senior vice president

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Virginia Business

Interstate Hotels & Resorts, an Arlington-based global hotel management company, has named Brett Stewart senior vice president, development and capital markets. Reporting to Leslie Ng, the company's chief investment officer, Stewart will lead business development endeavors with a focus on cultivating capital relationships with private-equity firms, public hotel ownership companies and high net-worth investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec 3 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,385

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC