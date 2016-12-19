How to Cope When Your Holiday Guest I...

How to Cope When Your Holiday Guest Is an Alcoholic or Addict

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: US News & World Report

It's the nightmare scenario for anyone who's ever hosted a holiday gathering: A guest who happens to be a loved one drinks too much or indulges in illicit drugs and behaves boorishly, flipping the festive mood of the party from "ho ho ho" to homicidal. What can you do in that situation? What are your options if you're hosting a substance-abusing adolescent or adult child, a sibling, a cousin or another close relative not only for a party or dinner, but for several nights over the holidays? "The holidays can be fraught with worry and fear and panic about what's going to happen when a loved one drinks too much or abuses drugs," says Beth Kane-Davidson , director of the Addiction Treatment Center at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec 3 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,729 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,068

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC