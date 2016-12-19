How to Cope When Your Holiday Guest Is an Alcoholic or Addict

It's the nightmare scenario for anyone who's ever hosted a holiday gathering: A guest who happens to be a loved one drinks too much or indulges in illicit drugs and behaves boorishly, flipping the festive mood of the party from "ho ho ho" to homicidal. What can you do in that situation? What are your options if you're hosting a substance-abusing adolescent or adult child, a sibling, a cousin or another close relative not only for a party or dinner, but for several nights over the holidays? "The holidays can be fraught with worry and fear and panic about what's going to happen when a loved one drinks too much or abuses drugs," says Beth Kane-Davidson , director of the Addiction Treatment Center at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

