Generali Global Assistance Partners With University of Texas at Austin Center for Identity

Tuesday Dec 13

GGA will collaborate with the Center to advance its mission to deliver impactful insight, applications and outreach to promote excellence in identity management, privacy, and security. The University of Texas at Austin Center for Identity, established in 2010, partners with experts from a variety of disciplines in order to advance identity research and education, and to solve identity challenges that impact personal security, commerce, government services, and national security.

