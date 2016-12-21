Downtown Bethesda Bicycle Infrastructure Plan
In July, Montgomery County completed a new draft sector plan for Downtown Bethesda, and next month there will be a meeting to discuss the Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure recommendations from that plan.The meeting will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on January 11, 2017 in Room D of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Center, 4805 Edgemoor Lane, Bethesda. This community forum, Walking, Biking and the New Bethesda Sector Plan , is intended for those county residents interested in the Planning Board recommendations for making Downtown Bethesda more accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
