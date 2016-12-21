Death of - Strangelove' economist who helped avert atomic war

Thomas Schelling, an economist who won a Nobel Prize for using game theory to explain nuclear war strategy and was credited with helping lessen the risk of atomic Armageddon, has died, a colleague said Wednesday. He was 95. Schelling, a longtime Harvard University professor who finished his career at the University of Maryland, died Tuesday morning at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said Richard Zeckhauser, a Harvard colleague who knew Schelling for 58 years.

