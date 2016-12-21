DARPA Provides Groundbreaking Bionic ...

DARPA Provides Groundbreaking Bionic Arms to Walter Reed

The holiday season is bringing high-tech offerings for U.S. war veterans this year in the form of sophisticated bionic arms developed under the direction of DARPA's Revolutionizing Prosthetics program. In a ceremony December 22 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Justin Sanchez, Director of DARPA's Biological Technologies Office, delivered the first two advanced "LUKE" arms from a new production line-shiny evidence that the fast-track DARPA research effort has completed its transition into a commercial enterprise.

