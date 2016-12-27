Class B Apts. Drive Y-O-Y Sales Growth
Berkadia's Keith Misner tells GlobeSt.com that multifamily investors have largely exhausted class A opportunities "and they're moving further down the matrix." Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
