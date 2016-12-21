CDP Offers 'Summer Institute' for Future Military Behavioral Health Providers
Bethesda, Md. -- The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences' Center for Deployment Psychology is seeking psychology or counseling students interested in careers as military behavioral health providers for their "Summer Institute," June 19-23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag...
|Dec 3
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
|Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school...
|Jul '16
|SAM
|2
|Saving Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Goodness of Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC