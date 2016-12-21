American Association of Anatomists an...

American Association of Anatomists announces winners of $75,000 for Scientific Gap Funding

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: EurekAlert!

Bethesda, MD-The American Association of Anatomists is proud to announce the winners of our inaugural Fellows Grant Award Program . FGAP supports scientific researchers with up to $25,000 in grant funding to support research proposals submitted to national or international funding agencies that were scored, and generally well-received, but did not receive funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... Dec 3 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road Oct '16 Ani 2
News Police: Thieves steal BMW, 25 iPads from school... Jul '16 SAM 2
Saving Money (Jun '16) Jun '16 Goodness of Money 1
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,134

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC