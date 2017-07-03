Yup'ik fashion artist follows family tradition through tech
Mary Charles and her 13-year-old niece Emily have collaborated on Yup'ik-inspired leggings using Alaskan designs as the latest twist on current fashion trends for women. Women's leggings are a hot versatile commodity in today's fashion world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
