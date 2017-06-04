Tidal wave erosion forces town to move school
Leslie Ann Killian-Soule, 58, died June 4, 2017, in Ketchikan. She was born March 27, 1959, to Herman and Clarisa Killian in Craig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|May '17
|rile
|10
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
|Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10)
|Nov '14
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC