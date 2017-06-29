Kings remain low on Kuskokwim; chum a...

Kings remain low on Kuskokwim; chum and reds running strong

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: APRN

Anyone hoping to hear good news about the king salmon run on the Kuskokwim is going to be disappointed; the numbers are just not there. No decision on another opening is likely until Friday.

Start the conversation

Bethel, AK

