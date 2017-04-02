Yup'ik culture bearer shares the art of fur at Cama-i
In a high school art room, where walls are plastered both with rules on bathroom breaks and posters on theories of design, an ancient art is revealed. Exquisitely detailed parkas of muskrat, squirrel and rabbit are displayed on tables.
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|BenB
|9
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
|Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10)
|Nov '14
|Unknown
|5
