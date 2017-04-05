Two musk ox were killed near Bethel, and troopers are looking for who shot them
A female musk ox was found dead on Sunday after being shot repeatedly and a bull was suffering after it was shot multiple times, including through the eye, and had to be put down, said Trooper Brett Gibbens, who is based in McGrath. "It was not quite dead," Gibbens said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|BenB
|9
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
|Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10)
|Nov '14
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC