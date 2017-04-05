Two musk ox were killed near Bethel, ...

Two musk ox were killed near Bethel, and troopers are looking for who shot them

A female musk ox was found dead on Sunday after being shot repeatedly and a bull was suffering after it was shot multiple times, including through the eye, and had to be put down, said Trooper Brett Gibbens, who is based in McGrath. "It was not quite dead," Gibbens said.

