Details emerge in case of man facing 76 counts of sexual abuse, assault in rural Alaska

Wednesday Apr 5

A man facing 76 charges tied to more than a decade of alleged sexual violence against one person in the Southwest Alaska village of Nightmute is contesting extradition after being arrested in Arkansas , according to Alaska State Troopers. Jeffrey Jackson, 51, faces a 76-count indictment by a Bethel grand jury, including 38 counts of sexual assault, 37 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree assault, in a case first reported Sept.

