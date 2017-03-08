Tribal leaders gather in Bethel to wo...

Tribal leaders gather in Bethel to work on alcohol problems and other regional issues

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Problems that long have marred rural Alaska to a degree unseen almost anywhere else are getting new attention from village residents who say some of the answers must come from villages themselves. Robert J. Hoffman - or Bobby - asks during a tribal meeting in Bethel on Wednesday what the state will do to help Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta residents close the Bethel liquor store.

