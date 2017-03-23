PBS Stations in Trump States Would Su...

PBS Stations in Trump States Would Suffer Most Under Trump's...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: SFGate

"For those stations, if this funding is eliminated, it would be an existential crisis," says PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger The local PBS stations that would be hardest hit by President Trump's proposed budget cuts are in states that voted for Trump. Public television receives about 15 percent of its funding from federal sources, according to PBS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Mar 20 BenB 9
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16) Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10) Nov '14 Unknown 5
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC