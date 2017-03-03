Fish buyer to open a market for Kuskokwim silvers with floating processor in Bethel
Some commercial fishing may happen on the Kuskokwim River and in Kuskokwim Bay this year after all, a welcome development for fishermen after the closure of a fish plant in Platinum . A Washington state fish buyer, Pacific Harvest Seafood, intends to bring a processing vessel to Bethel and park it at the seawall during the late summer silver salmon run, company president Jim Gonzalez said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bethel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Philip65
|8
|Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|rivereed
|1
|Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Potato
|2
|liquor in the village... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ha ha ha ha ha yeah
|1
|Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Moving
|1
|Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10)
|Nov '14
|Unknown
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC