Fish buyer to open a market for Kuskokwim silvers with floating processor in Bethel

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Some commercial fishing may happen on the Kuskokwim River and in Kuskokwim Bay this year after all, a welcome development for fishermen after the closure of a fish plant in Platinum . A Washington state fish buyer, Pacific Harvest Seafood, intends to bring a processing vessel to Bethel and park it at the seawall during the late summer silver salmon run, company president Jim Gonzalez said Friday.

