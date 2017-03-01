Bethel council takes stand against tw...

Bethel council takes stand against two more liquor stores; residents say one brings trouble enough

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Less than a year after the start of Bethel's first legal alcohol sales in decades, people in the Southwestern Alaska hub and surrounding villages say the result has been dire. More sexual assaults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Housing and Roomates in Bethel, Alaska (Feb '13) Dec '16 Philip65 8
Oscarville Music Thread (Nov '15) Nov '16 Musikologist 4
News Yukon River village, long dry, in close vote on... Sep '16 rivereed 1
News Warm weather has Alaska sled dog races worried,... (May '16) Jun '16 Potato 2
liquor in the village... (Apr '15) Apr '15 ha ha ha ha ha yeah 1
Moving to bethel ak (Dec '14) Dec '14 Moving 1
Is LKSD Prejudice Against African Americans, As... (Sep '10) Nov '14 Unknown 5
See all Bethel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethel Forum Now

Bethel Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethel Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bethel, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC